Gang extorting people who contacted prostitutes is brought down in Valencia.

The gang in Valencia used fake prostitute ads to extort their victims.

NATIONAL POLICE in Valencia has dismantled a criminal gang that had been extorting money from people who contacted prostitutes via the internet – in an operation that led to the arrest of eight people – who had been posing as hired assassins!

The victims would contact the women offering their sexual services via the fake ads posted on various websites and when the women didn’t show up or the victims changed their minds, they would receive several threatening messages a few days later from a number they did not know.

The gang, posing as Albania hitmen or hitmen from other Eastern European countries, would then pretend to be the fake prostitutes “boss”, demanding financial compensation for having wasted their time.

Many of the victims, fearing being exposed for contacting the sites or believing that their families – or their own – lives could be in danger, would pay the gang by bank transfers, payment service providers or even giving them their bank codes. Sometimes they didn’t stop at one payment and kept harassing the victims until they coughed up more cash.

Further investigations by police reveal that the victims lived all over Spain, not just in Valencia, and arrests have also been made in Madrid.

In total, police believe that more than 5,000 euros were defrauded by the gang.

