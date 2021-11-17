Fallon Sherrock first woman to reach Grand Slam of Darts knockout

Fallon Sherrock becomes the first woman ever to reach the Grand Slam of Darts knockout stages.

Sherrock made history in the final group match in Wolverhampton. She came up with an amazing 170 finish. She had been 3-1 down but gained victory over German Gabriel Clemens.

The former hairdresser aged 27, commented: “I’m so delighted. The 170 checkout as well! Wow!

“I don’t know how I kept calm up there. I thought after he got the three legs: ‘Just win, just try to win now and don’t lose a leg.’

“I don’t know how I did it. That 170 – I thought: ‘Right, this has got to go. This is your one shot.’

“I will take each game as it comes. It’s a different format to the last time I played Mensur.”

Sherrock went on to add: “Mensur is a great player. I will see what my game is like against Mensur. I am so happy to get through. Oh my God.”

Three-time world darts champion John Part congratulated Sherrock. The Canadian player said: “I can’t imagine there has ever been a greater comeback inside of a group game in the history of this event. Especially having to win four consecutive legs.

“Clemens played very well, he really did, but it wasn’t good enough. That was magic that Fallon came up with.

“It was unbelievable stuff. Magical. That was incredible.

“Wayne Mardle was watching with me on the side and he said: ‘Some things are destiny.’ I have to agree. Wow.”

He added: “What a comeback, what heart. Nothing to lose. From the point of despair at 3-1 down, then all of a sudden it happens. Mensur was a victim on her debut at Ally Pally.

“She needs to enjoy what she did tonight. I am glad she has Wednesday off because how many times will she wake up tonight and pinch herself?”

