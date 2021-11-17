Exorcism killers sentenced to 47 years for children’s massacre in Panama.

The shocking massacre took place in January 2020 in an indigenous region of Panama. The two men aged 23 and 32 years old have been sentenced to 47 years in prison. During an exorcism, the men had used bibles and machetes to kill six children along with a pregnant woman. The pregnant woman was reportedly the mother of five of the children.

Security forces were able to rescue 15 people from the exorcism. This included at least seven minors who had been kept captive. The rescued people would have been subjected to the same exorcism as the deceased individuals.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Abdiel González (32) and Jossafat González (23) had lived in the town of El Terrón in the Ngäbe Buglé region, as reported by Efe.

The prison sentence was handed down on Monday, November 15. The men were sentenced for committing crimes including deprivation of liberty, femicide and aggravated intentional homicide. The men had accepted responsibility for their actions and a plea agreement was reached.

The public prosecutor’s office said: “They died as a result of the multiple blows they received to their bodies with bibles, machetes and sticks, after having been subjected to a ritual justifying that they had demons that had to be removed.”

Seven other people were arrested and are set to go on trial for their alleged links to the massacre.

