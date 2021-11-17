Emergency services rescue man from the sea in Torrevieja.

Guardia Civil and firefighters from Torrevieja save man from drowning in Cala de la Higuera.

EMERGENCY SERVICES in Torrevieja were called to a Russian man who was in difficulty in the Cala de la Higuera rock pools and worked in perfect harmony to rescue him, saving his life in the process.

At around 7 pm on Tuesday, November 16, emergency services were alerted to a man swimming near the rocks of the Cala de La Higuera in Torrevieja. When witnesses called to the man he was not answering so the alert was raised.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Guardia Civil officers arrived on the scene and lit up the area with spotlights as the waters were dark and conditions treacherous. Officers called to him but he did not respond so they made their way down to the bottom of the cove and pulled him out of the water.

However, the conditions and the man were both unstable so Guardia Civil officers needed the assistance of the firefighters from the Vega Sur Fire Station in Torrevieja in order to get the man to safety. Firefighters used their ladders and a stretcher to pull the man up from the bottom of the cove.

After apparently spending more than forty minutes in the water, the man needed medical assistance. He was treated for hypothermia and several grazes and cuts sustained when he hit the rocks.

He was transferred by an SVB ambulance to the University Hospital of Torrevieja, where he remains hospitalised.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.