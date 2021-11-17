Dog owners warned after mystery stickers found outside homes

Dog owners have been warned to look out for suspicious stickers outside of their homes.

A worried dog owner who found mysterious blue stickers placed outside of her home has warned others that it may be people trying to steal dogs.

The small blue stickers have been showing up outside of homes in the Merseyside area, with people now worried it could be a way for thieves to mark where expensive dogs are living.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Dog owners have been sharing their own images on social media groups to warn others across the country to be vigilant.

One concerned dog owner, who claims to have found a blue sticker stuck to her door, said: “Woke up to this on my door this morning.”

“Never had anything like it before. I’ve obviously posted on the Crimewatch group only for head up to pet owners and to see if anyone has had similar.”

“I’ve had a few sarcastic comments but as I’ve said I’m not usually one for all this but just find it a bit odd.”

The dog owner says the sticker, which was small and blue, was ‘freshly stuck’ and thinks the colour could indicate that she has male dogs.

She added: “Both my dogs are male, one being worth a lot of money. Just wanted to let people know here in case is something to be concerned about.”

How to protect your dog from being stolen

TeamDogs has published a full guide on how to protect your dog from being stolen:

Make sure your dog is chipped, and that your details are up to date on the official database.

Your dog should always wear a collar with your details on the tag.

Be wary of who you leave your dog with and who approaches your pet out on a walk.

If you let your dog off the lead, make sure you are confident in their recall abilities.

Make sure your garden is secure and that any gates or entrance ways are secure, both from your fog escaping and people entering.

Do not leave your dog unattended, for example, tied up outside a shop.

This dog owner is not the only one who has found a sticker outside their homes recently, as others have reported the same thing in the area of Birkenhead.

She said: “I really just wanted to let people know before it’s too late. It’s disgusting how we have to live.”

“Luckily I have a dog who wouldn’t let anyone a foot near the door but who’s saying he wouldn’t get poisoned or something?”

“I know it’s far fetched but it happens and for what my new pup’s worth, it’s easy for them. This pup is worth more than everything in my home.”

Sophie and her best friend Danielle, both 10, from Sutton in north Dublin, had to cut zip ties from their neighbours’ bins and front gates that had been used as markers by gangs.

Criminals have also been using chalk to signal whether the homeowner is elderly, lives alone, or has an alarm on their house.