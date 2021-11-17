DGT announces plans for extra drones and radars in 2022



Pere Navarro, head of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), announced this Tuesday, November 16, his plans for 2022. His intention is to add more drones, and the installation of new radars on the Spanish road network. Specifically, there will be an extra 16 section radars, and 10 more fixed radars.

Mr Navarro made this known during his appearance at the Commission on Road Safety of the Congress of Deputies in Madrid. He was attending a meeting to discuss the work program of the Spanish Road Safety Strategy 2021-2030.

There are currently 780 fixed radars on the Spanish road network, to which, these 26 new devices will be added in 2022. The DGT’s long-term plan is to reduce the number of traffic accidents on the roads, as see this as a way of increasing road safety.

The DGT director also highlighted his other proposed measures for the year 2021/2022. These include implementing 30 km/h speed limits on streets with a single lane of circulation in each direction, and eliminating the 20 km/h margin for overtaking on secondary roads.

He also plans to approve the technical conditions of personal mobility vehicles, and promote the introduction of compulsory insurance for their users. The prohibition of circulating on pavements with scooters and bicycles is also in his sights.

During the meeting, Navarro was asked by Francisco Jose Alcaraz, the Vox parliamentarian, about tolls on Spanish roads. Alcaraz made the suggestion that since the Government wants to establish charges on high-capacity roads, this will lead to many drivers using secondary roads “to avoid paying this tax”.

“It is not true. If you are going to make a trip of 300 or 400km, you are not going to do it by conventional road. God forbid! Pay attention to common sense, how are you going to do it by conventional road?”, responded the DGT director, as reported by 20minutos.es.

