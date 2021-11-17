Czech Republic to ban unvaccinated people from public events and services.

The coronavirus related ban in Czech Republic will begin on Monday, November 22.

CZECH REPUBLIC’S Prime Minister, Andrej Babiš, has announced on Wednesday, November 17, that unvaccinated people will be banned from public events and services in the country.

The Czech Republic has reported a record number of new daily coronavirus infections since the pandemic started with data published on Wednesday, November 17. The country’s Health Ministry has revealed that there were 22,479 new infections within the preceding 24 hours.

The restrictions are still yet to be approved by the full cabinet, which will sit down on Thursday, November 18, but if given the go-ahead, the new measures would mean that negative tests will no longer be recognised as qualification to enter events and service establishments.

The daily figure of coronavirus infections has surpassed a previous record of 17,778 infections seen in January after jumping 54 per cent from a week ago.

The vaccination rate in the Czech Republic has lagged those of other countries, with 57.6 per cent of the population fully vaccinated versus a European Union average of 64.9 per cent, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

News from other countries could potentially see them heading in the same direction as the Czech Republic.

Germany has reportedly exceeded 52,826, while Austria reports 14,000 new cases and Hungary reports 10,265 infections in figures published today.

