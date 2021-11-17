‘Critical Incident’ declared by South East Coast Ambulance Service.

THE South East Coast Ambulance Service, which covers East and West Sussex, as well as Kent and Surrey, declared a ‘Critical Incident’ on Wednesday, November 17, after a “significant IT issue” happened the previous night.

The ambulance service said in a statement this morning that “staff are working extremely hard” and are continuing to respond to patients.

However, they are asking patients to consider “alternatives” to calling 999 – urging “the public to only call in the event of a serious emergency”.

A spokesman said: “Following a significant IT issue overnight, we have declared a Critical Incident this morning – 17 Nov 2021.

“Staff are working extremely hard as we continue to respond to patients.

“We would ask that you consider alternatives to 999, inc NHS 111 online, unless absolutely essential.”

“We’re grateful for the support we’re receiving from other ambulance trusts & our system partners

“As our staff continue to work on resolving the issues, we would like to thank the public for their continued support and patience at this time.”

Following a significant IT issue overnight, we have declared a Critical Incident this morning – 17 Nov 2021. Staff are working extremely hard as we continue to respond to patients. We would ask that you consider alternatives to 999, inc NHS 111 online, unless absolutely essential pic.twitter.com/O9k7iej3nw — South East Coast Ambulance (@SECAmbulance) November 17, 2021

The NHS defines a critical incident as “any localised incident where the level of disruption results in the organisation temporarily or permanently losing its ability to deliver critical services, patients may have been harmed or the environment is not safe requiring special measures and support from other agencies, to restore normal operating functions”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.