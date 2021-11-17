Britney Spears to do tell-all interview with Oprah

Following the end of her conservatorship, Britney Spears has promised a tell-all interview with Oprah.

Singer Britney Spears was released from her conservatorship last week after 13 years of her father, Jamie Spears, making all of her personal and professional decisions for her. She has now vowed to speak out about everything that happened and do a tell-all interview with Oprah.

Britney said she had been “used to keeping peace” and staying quiet about her life, however, she now wants to tell the world about her experiences.

She said: “I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah!!!!! I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car.”

“But honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading !!!! I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for.”

“I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”

Since being released from the conservatorship, Britney has been very active on social media, particularly Instagram, documenting her life. She has claimed that the Free Britney Movement, spurred on by her fans, saved her life.

“Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.

“I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything and because of you guys and your awareness and knowing what was going on and delivering that news to the public for so long you gave them awareness to all of them.”

“Because of you I think you guys saved my life in a way. One hundred per cent.”

Britney also announced her desire to have another child now she is free.

The mum-of-two said: “I’m thinking about having another baby!!! I wonder if this one is a girl… she’s on her toes reaching for something… that’s for sure!!!!”