The Royal Logistics Crp bomb disposal team have rushed to a Liverpool street just days after the Women’s Hospital terror attack. A cordon has been placed along Boaler Street while several police cars are managing the area. The bomb squad were seen entering the cordon around 3pm today, November 17.

Residents who are inside their homes have been told to remain indoors and not come outside, while people who are returning home have been told they cannot come within the cordoned area. Some have taken refuge in a nearby primary school.

The bomb squad are currently investigating items they believe are related to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital terror attack that occurred on Remembrance Sunday. There is also a cordon covering Sutcliffe Street according to Counter Terrorism Policing North West.

In a tweet, the force said: “Officers in Merseyside have extended a cordon on Sutcliffe Street in the Kensington area to allow officers to make an assessment of materials found in a property that we’ve been searching. This is only a precaution and we will provide updates when we have them.”