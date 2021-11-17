Boy Scout rescues couple and their injured dog in Hawaii

Boy Scout rescues a couple and their injured dog in Hawaii.

The 12-year-old Boy Scout made the rescue whilst trying to earn his Hiking merit badge.

DAVID KING, a 12-year-old Boy Scout from Hawaii, rescued a couple and their injured dog in August 2021 whilst returning from a 15-mile hike with his mum near his home in Kailua.

David was trying to earn his Hiking merit badge when he stumbled upon the couple, who had run out of water and had no working phones, and their injured dog, Smokey, who had injured his paws on the trail.

Speaking to CNN, David said: “We encountered them with about two to three miles left in the hike.

“It wasn’t obvious (that something was wrong), but then the dog was on the ground, and we asked if they needed anything and they said yes.”

According to David, the couple were unable to carry the blue nose pitbull because he was too heavy. So he came up with a plan.

The Boy Scout used the skills he learned while getting his First Aid merit badge and created a stretcher to carry the dog.

“We got a big tree branch that had fallen recently and snapped it in half, then we put on shirts,” he said. “It took us a couple of tries because the dog didn’t really want to go on.”

Thankfully, after working together, the couple and their dog, with the help of the young Boy Scout and his mum, everyone made it to safety.

“To help someone using my Boy Scout skills makes me feel accomplished because it shows I’ve learned something and it wasn’t all in one ear and out the other,” David said.

