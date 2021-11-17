Bird Flu prevention zone declared across Great Britain. Bird flu also known as avian influenza has been detected in wild birds in Great Britain.

The government updated its advice on November 16. Keepers in Great Britain are required to follow strict security measures with aim of protecting their flocks from bird flu. The measures have been put in place by the Chief Veterinary Officers from England, Scotland and Wales.

According to the government: “Keepers with more than 500 birds will need to restrict access for non-essential people on their sites, workers will need to change clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures and site vehicles will need to be cleaned and disinfected regularly to limit the risk of the disease spreading.”

People who have only a small number of chickens, ducks or geese are also required to take measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

The Chief Veterinary Officers for England, Scotland and Wales said: “Following a number of detections of avian influenza in wild birds across Great Britain we have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone across the whole of Great Britain. This means that all bird keepers must take action now to prevent the disease spreading to poultry and other domestic birds.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding. It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.

“The UK health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and UK food standards agencies advise that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”

