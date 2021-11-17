There are some common misconceptions about which are the best cold weather dogs. It is true that it is more often the case that large dogs are better. But this is not a rule that always holds true. You may be surprised to find that some of the breeds are Terriers or even Pekingese. Also, sometimes it seems to us that the dogs with the most hair are the ones that can withstand low temperatures the best, but this is not always the case.

Newfoundland

Known as the “gentle giant” for its nobility and kindness. Classified as a giant dog breed, a Newfoundland can reach a height to the withers of 60 cm and weighs between 50 kg and 100 kg. It is a balanced, calm and very intelligent dog. They are not too playful, but love water. Their sociable and docile character makes them perfect for spending time with children, and because of their patience and cuddly appearance, they are very good as therapy dogs. It is one of the best cold weather dogs you will find, as long as you have enough space for him.

You might think that Heidi’s dog, Niebla, does nothing but sleep, but don’t be fooled by its relaxed appearance. The Saint Bernard is a very loyal breed that is used for avalanche and snowstorm rescues. Making it a perfect cold weather dog. It stands over 80 cm at the withers and weighs between 50 kg and 100 kg, making it a giant dog. Its size means that it needs a very large house or garden in which to live and exercise. But it is a very sociable dog, and if it spends too much time alone it can develop some aggressive behaviour.

The word Husky comes from the word Eskie, which means Eskimo. That tells you everything. They are very wolf-like in appearance and character. They like to be in a pack and hate to be alone, as they are very dependent dogs. They are, however, very friendly dogs, both with acquaintances and strangers. They are friendly, affectionate and very active, always ready to play. The height to the withers can reach 60 cm and they can weigh up to 30 kg.

These cold weather dogs were bred for hunting and for pulling sledges. Nowadays, it is a companion dog, although it can also be used as a guard dog. This breed stands out for its beautiful and abundant coat and its bluish-black tongue. But also its demeanour, loyalty and coldness. It is not a very affectionate dog, but rather aloof. He needs to be well trained to avoid becoming impertinent, and this may take time, which not everyone has.

The Bobtail is characterised by its long, rich coat. It has the same size as the Newfoundland but, unlike the Newfoundland, which is calmer in character, the Bobtail needs a good daily dose of exercise. It is affectionate, sociable and very active. A curious thing about this breed is that it is usually born without a tail, and when it was born with a tail, until recently, it was amputated, but this is now forbidden. The coat of the Bobtail is long and rough, which means that it requires a lot of daily care.

The Samoyed is a medium-sized dog whose height at the withers reaches 70 cm, while its weight does not exceed 25 kg. It is a Russian breed with a snow-white, soft and fluffy coat. It is a friendly and very lively dog, perfect for living with children. Although it is not a dog that needs excessive exercise, it does need at least two or three walks a day. And for care and hygiene, a good brushing every two or three days at the most is essential. As it is originally native to Russia, they are genetically perfect to be a cold weather dogs.

