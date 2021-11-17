Barricades and bonfires mark the second day of strikes in Cadiz

Barricades and bonfires mark the second day of indefinite metal strikes in Spain’s Cadiz.

The second day of strikes has begun in Cadiz on Wednesday, November 17, with barricades, bonfires and pickets forming. A large police presence is in the area. The strikes began on Tuesday. Policemen and officers from the Guardia Civil were slightly injured during Tuesday’s protests.

Picket lines are preventing people from entering several factories in the area.

Protests are being held in multiple factories including Navantia, Dragados and Alestis. A heavy police presence is on the scene including vans from the National Police. The government is said to be coordinating a meeting between the various security forces to decide how to deal with the situation.

Antonio Montoro the secretary-general of UGT-FICA commented: “The stoppages have taken place normally on the night shift, so, as on the previous day, no work has been done in the sector.” Montoro is from one of the unions that have called for the strikes. Reportedly the unions have not yet been contacted by employers so the strikes will continue.

As reported by 20 minutes: “UGT announced this Wednesday morning that in order to withdraw the mobilisations, the employers will have to sign a ‘basic document’ with the agreement of all, which will be ‘essential’ to abandon the protests.”

