Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK.

Amazon is planning these changes very soon.

STARTING next year, Amazon is apparently set to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the UK – with many customers being informed of the changes after making recent purchases.

According to Bloomberg News, customers have received notifications that state: “starting 19 January 2022, we will no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the U.K.” Bloomberg speculates this due to the high fees charged by Visa to process transactions.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Bloomberg is also reporting that information shared with them via customers who received this message shows that Amazon customers can still use Visa debit cards, as well as MasterCard and Amex credit cards.

Although, the news means that Amazon is going to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued outside of the U.K as of January 19, 2022.

“We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future. When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins,” a Visa spokesman told Bloomberg in an email.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon, and we continue to work toward a resolution.”

Some customers feared that there was a scam email going around, however, that appears to have been shot down by the verified Twitter account, Amazon Help.

When asked whether it was a scam, this customer was told: “Hello. Amazon.co.uk will continue accepting Visa debit cards, and any Visa credit card issued outside of the UK. Only Visa credit cards issued in the UK will no longer be accepted.”

Hello. https://t.co/ykTUEmdsQA will continue accepting Visa debit cards, and any Visa credit card issued outside of the UK. Only Visa credit cards issued in the UK will no longer be accepted. For accepted payment methods please visit https://t.co/BfwTvED2ZY. -Dan — Amazon Help (@AmazonHelp) November 17, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.