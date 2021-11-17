Alicante police arrest two wanted Albanian and French fugitives



National Police officers in Alicante, in two separate operations, have arrested two international fugitives in recent weeks. Both individuals had international and European orders in place against them for their extradition. The first was a 32-year-old man, the second, a 47-year-old woman.

The Albanian man was wanted by the Albanian justice authorities for having robbed a house armed with a pistol. Interpol informed the National Police of the possible presence of this Albanian suspect in Alicante territory. At the end of October, they launched an operation to capture him.

According to the international arrest warrant, he was wanted for having perpetrated a robbery with violence. He had allegedly entered a home, armed with a gun, and robbed the victims of €10,000 in cash, along with other personal effects.

As reported by the police, the second arrest took place at the start of November. This involved the apprehension of a French woman who was reported to be hiding out from the Gallic judicial authorities in the Alicante area. An arrest warrant was issued for her after she abducted her young son from a children’s detention centre in Perpignan.

Both detainees have been passed to the disposition of the National Court for the execution of their extradition orders, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

