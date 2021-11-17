Alicante police arrest two wanted Albanian and French fugitives

By
Chris King
-
0
Alicante police arrest two wanted Albanian and French fugitives
Alicante police arrest two wanted Albanian and French fugitives. Source: Policia Nacional

Alicante police arrest two wanted Albanian and French fugitives

National Police officers in Alicante, in two separate operations, have arrested two international fugitives in recent weeks. Both individuals had international and European orders in place against them for their extradition. The first was a 32-year-old man, the second, a 47-year-old woman.

The Albanian man was wanted by the Albanian justice authorities for having robbed a house armed with a pistol. Interpol informed the National Police of the possible presence of this Albanian suspect in Alicante territory. At the end of October, they launched an operation to capture him.

According to the international arrest warrant, he was wanted for having perpetrated a robbery with violence. He had allegedly entered a home, armed with a gun, and robbed the victims of €10,000 in cash, along with other personal effects.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

As reported by the police, the second arrest took place at the start of November. This involved the apprehension of a French woman who was reported to be hiding out from the Gallic judicial authorities in the Alicante area. An arrest warrant was issued for her after she abducted her young son from a children’s detention centre in Perpignan.

Both detainees have been passed to the disposition of the National Court for the execution of their extradition orders, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here