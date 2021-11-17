A SELECTION of latest news in brief from Axarquia and the Costa Tropical compiled for readers by Euro Weekly News.

Nativity museum

WITH Christmas coming, one of the popular Spanish traditions is the viewing of the Belen (Nativity Scenes) and this year after having been closed last winter due to the pandemic, the Mollina Nativity Scene Museum just north of Antequera is open with more than 100 different nativity groups.

Coastal path

THE second phase of construction that began last summer, on the beach in front of Villa Astrida, has been completed and adds 500 metres to the section of the Motril coastal path between Los Moriscos and Bonobo at a cost of €250,000.

Welcome Aldi

THE Almuñecar Council has approved a proposal by the Aldi group to build a new store and car park costing €2 million on the former site of the Dia supermarket and according to the Council this will be just their second supermarket on the Costa Tropical.

Rescued vulture

YOUNG vultures who are migrating often become disorientated or dehydrated and one was found in the streets of Velez-Malaga on November 16 by residents who alerted the Local Police to its plight. After giving it food and water, it was transferred to the Malaga Animal Recovery Centre.

Dog Park

BEFORE the end of November, Almuñécar is due to open its second dog park, in the western part of the municipality, covering around 1,000 square metres in the little used Sandovala Park at a cost of some €11,000 which includes installation of fencing.

