46% want all people forced to get vaccinated in Spain

46 per cent want “all people” in Spain forced to get vaccinated against Covid, even against their will.

Almost half of Spaniards believe that vaccination against Covid should be mandatory for “all people” and that the jabs should be administered even against their will.

This was pointed out by the CIS barometer published today, November 17, where 46.2 per cent of those surveyed said that “everyone should be forced to get vaccinated” against the virus, “even if they did not want to.”

An additional 27 per cent consider that the obligation should depend on the cases, while 22.9 per cent believe that “no one should be forced.”

The remaining 3.9 per cent do not know or do not give an answer.

67.3 per cent of those who do not support compulsory vaccination, in general, would want it imposed by law for health workers, those who work in nursing homes and those who have “direct professional relationships with the general public.”

In addition, the CIS asked about the measures against the virus that are currently in force. Two out of every five Spaniards (41.3 per cent) believe that they should remain as they are at present, however, more people wish to relax them (33.2 per cent) than those who want to toughen them to combat the rise in infections (21.6 per cent.)

Among those who want stricter measures, 95.6 per cent want mandatory use of masks indoors, 82.9 per cent would support the Covid passport, and 70.7 per cent would support being able to trace infections.