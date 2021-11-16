Yellow warning issued for Malaga province



The State Meteorology Agency (Aemet) has indicated that the weather in Malaga province will change dramatically this coming week. With coastal phenomena and the possibility of showers in sight, they have activated the yellow warnings for the Malaga coast. This is from Thursday, November 18, with strong winds and high waves forecast.

Specifically, the warning affects Malaga capital, the Costa del Sol, and the Axarquia region. Waves of up to three metres and an easterly wind of force 7 are expected. Both warnings – due to coastal phenomena – will be activated at 3am on Thursday 18, and remain in place for 24 hours confirms Aemet.

Warning for Malaga includes strong winds and storms

On the western coast of Malaga province, cloudy or overcast skies are expected for Thursday during the day. Showers could be locally strong and accompanied by storms. Minimum temperatures will continue to rise, while the maximums will remain unchanged or may decrease slightly. Winds will be mainly from the east, occasionally strong on the coast.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For the Andalucian territory, cloudy intervals are also expected on the Mediterranean slope. These will bring showers in the area of ​​the Strait and the eastern end that could be locally strong. Skies will be slightly cloudy or clear in the rest of Andalucia.

Temperatures should rise in general, except for the maximums in the eastern third and Cadiz, which will fall. Easterly winds, with strong intervals will prevail on the Mediterranean coast. In the Strait, there is the possibility of very strong gusts.

At the national level, maximum temperatures will tend to fall in the southeast of the peninsula on November 18, and rise in the extreme north of the interior. The minimums will decrease in the north of the peninsula and rise in the south. Weak frosts will be experienced in large areas of the interior of the north of the peninsula, and, in isolation, in areas of the south, becoming more intense in the Pyrenees, as reported by diariosur.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.