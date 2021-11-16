What happens if I put 98 in my petrol tank instead of 95, and vice versa
Choosing the correct fuel to fill your car’s petrol tank is a regular, but extremely important gesture. There are different types of fuel available at all petrol stations for refuelling, and you have to be very aware of choosing one or the other, in addition to not making mistakes.
Of course, we should all know that putting diesel in a petrol car, or vice versa, is not acceptable. This mistake can see you having a breakdown not long after getting back on the road. It can also cost you financially to have the car’s fuel lines cleaned etc.
What would be the outcome if you put 98 instead of 95, or vice versa?
There are normally two types of petrol sold at stations, 95, and 98. The difference between 95 and 98 petrol lies solely and exclusively in the octane rating. What does this mean? The value, which can be 95 or 98, reveals a scale of the anti-knock capability of the fuel when compressed in the engine cylinder. The higher the octane rating, the more compression it can withstand.
Filling a car with 98 octane fuel, when it is recommended to use 95 octane fuel will only cause a problem to your pocket, as 98 is more expensive. You will travel the same kilometres as if you had refuelled with 95.
If you put 95 in a car that should run on 98 octane, this will not lead to mechanical failures, or breakdowns. All that will probably happen is you simply suffer a loss of power, or function regularity. Of course, if this mistake is repeated, or becomes a bad habit, in the long run, it can take its toll on the engine.
Most vehicles have a sticker or label on the petrol cap, or the flap, informing you which fuel is recommended to put in your car’s tank, as reported by 20minutos.es.
