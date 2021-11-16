Weekend Beach Festival set to return to Vélez-Málaga’s Torre del Mar.

The first preview for the summer 2022 event has a line-up of fifty-five artists and there are already some headliners. It is expected that more acts will join before the summer.

The Mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer; the Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Pérez Atencia; and Fátima Rodríguez, director of the Weekend Beach Festival of Torre del Mar, presented the first preview of the line-up for the return of the event for summer 2022.

The deputy mayor of Torre del Mar commented: “today is an important day for all of us. Announcing the return of the Weekend Beach Festival and advancing part of its new line-up for 2022 is for us another step in the long-awaited return to normality.

“It has been more than 20 very hard months, in which we have acted responsibly and worked for the safety of our residents. A responsibility that we continue to ask for in order to be able to hold different events under the recommended hygienic and sanitary measures”.

Atencia stated: “after having been able to recover the International Air Festival, it was the turn of Weekend Beach. Another of the great events that managed to position our town at an international level in festival tourism.

“In this case, during 2022 we will again have a unique event for the revitalisation of tourism and the economy of our municipality and a guaranteed success.”

The Mayor gave thanks to “the Toro Brothers and here on their behalf Fátima Rodríguez for continuing to support Torre del Mar so that we can continue to have the Weekend Beach Festival of Torre del Mar”.

