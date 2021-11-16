Two Spanish mountaineers rescued in Mont Blanc

Two Spanish mountaineers were rescued in France in the Mont-Blanc Massif, on the evening of Saturday, November 13. Nine members of the High Mountain Gendarmerie Platoon (PGHM) from Chamonix in Haute-Savoie, took part in the rescue, at a height of between 3000 and 3500 metres.

A source in France revealed on Sunday 14, that the incident occurred on the north face of the Straight, and involved two off-duty Spanish soldiers. They were a 44-year-old Spaniard, and a 27-year-old of Franco-Spanish origin. One of the men allegedly fell while abseiling, and broke both of his legs in the process. They had apparently set up a base camp on the glacier at around 3,200 metres.

Due to the unfavourable weather conditions on the mountain, the rescue team reached the two men on foot, by around 7pm, then had to stay with them until a rescue helicopter arrived. This help finally presented itself at around 1am on Sunday morning, bringing a doctor from SMUR to perform first aid on the injured man. The helicopter subsequently transported the Spanish military men to a hospital.

Later that same morning it had to return to collect the rest of the crew and take them off the mountain. It is believed that the injured man had a fractured femur but his prognosis is not serious, as reported by newsrnd.com.

