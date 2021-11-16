The highest technology dentistry at Calpe Dental

DENTIST Dr Weinberg has been practising dentistry more than 40 years, incorporating some of the highest technology available at his dental centre, Calpe Dental.

Telling the Euro Weekly News that finding the newest technology is what keeps him passionate about his profession, Dr Joel Weinberg shared a glimpse of some of the latest equipment at Calpe Dental, his Calpe practice.

The dentist explained that he has a new operating microscope and 3D scanner, which allows him to offer the best quality implants to his clients, as well as orthondontistry without braces.

The clinic is also equipped with computerised imaging systems and digital X-rays, allowing Dr Weinberg to offer some of the most precise and high-tech dentistry treatments available.

In addition, Dr Weinberg told the EWN he is also keeping up with the latest technology with the aesthetic treatments he offers, including botox and even fibrin injections, a natural anti-ageing injection.

His dedication to always follow the latest advancements in dentistry and comestic dentistry is what has kept Dr Weinberg at the head of his field on the Costa Blanca now for 14 years, with a stellar reputation for high levels of service among his clients.

Offering all types of dentistry in English, Spanish and Dutch, the expert is able provide the best in implantology, cosmetic dentistry and even braces.

So if you are looking for the highest levels of service alongside the latest advancements in dentistry from an Engish-speaking professional, contact Calpe Dental today at Avenida Ejercitos Españoles 16, Edificio Albamar Bajo 03710 Calpe, Monday to Thursday from 9am to 5.30pm, Friday from 9am to 1pm, and Saturday by appointment.

Alternatively, visit www.calpedental.com, or contact [email protected] or 965 835 657.