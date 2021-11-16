Tail Torrox volunteers give up time to help needy animals

Tail Torrox is a registered charity based in Torrox Costa, with a mission to rescue and rehome abandoned and maltreated dogs and puppies in the Torrox area.

Tail Torrox dog refuge has nearly 50 regular dog walkers who take time out of their days to walk the abandoned and mistreated dogs that the shelter has taken in.

This week, on November 19, 20 and 23, volunteers will again be using their free time to raise funds for the animals and also for cleaning products that the refuge is in need of by collecting donations and products in ALDI Torrox Costa, located on Calle La Noria.

The volunteers will also be selling Tail T-shirts with all proceeds going to the shelter to care for the animals and the upkeep of the property.

Cash donations can be made, which will pay for the dogs to get vaccinated, sterilised, and with a passport and chip. In addition, the money will go towards electricity and water and food and medication.

The shelter is also in need of bleach, cloths, sponges, detergent, blankets, scrubbers and tinned animal food – people may shop in the ALDI for these products then drop them off to the volunteers on their way out!

Tail has a dog refuge that houses some 60 to 80 dogs and puppies and approximately the same number in foster care. In addition, they have two charity shops in Torrox Costa and the option to participate in their monthly donation programme for 1 euro a month.