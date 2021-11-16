Spanish police officers honoured for saving woman from Brit fugitive

Image: Pixabay

Spanish police officers in Almeria’s Albox were honoured for saving a woman from a Brit fugitive.

Two officers from Albox have been awarded The Order of Merit of the Local Police of Andalusia.

Miguel Jaime Antolín Fernández and Emilio Sáez Álvarez received the Order of Merit for their work in saving a woman from a Brit who been wanted for two years.

The Minister of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior, Elías Bendodo, presided over the awards ceremony. He recognised: “the work of the almost 10,000 local police officers and the more than 500 Local Police forces that are spread throughout Andalusia” and highlighted “the example they have set for society during the hardest moments of the pandemic”.

He added: “There are groups, such as the Local Police, who have given and continue to give an example of public service vocation. You put your vocation, your commitment and your sense of duty before anything else, which is why you deserve this recognition”.

The Albox officers were decorated with the Green Cross. They had saved a local woman’s life in 2017. The woman had managed to escape for a short time from her attacker and had been able to call the police. She said that her life was in danger and that someone was trying to kill her.


The two officers rushed to help the woman. One of the officers fought the woman’s assailant who was armed with a knife. The officers were forced to draw their weapons and fire several warning shots to keep the woman safe.

The British National had been wanted for two years. He was arrested and charged with multiple crimes including attempted murder and illegal detention. The officers undoubtedly saved the woman’s life.

 


Alex Glenn
