Simon Dobbin: Police offer £20,000 reward for information about unsolved death

Essex Police offer a £20,000 reward for information about the unsolved death of Simon Dobbin.

The police force has teamed up with an independent charity to offer the reward.

ESSEX POLICE and the independent charity Crimestoppers have joined forces to offer a reward of up to £20,000 (€23,666) for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of Simon Dobbin.

Simon was left with permanent brain damage after being assaulted in East Street, Southend following a Southend United vs Cambridge United match on March 21, 2015.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sadly, in October last year, Simon died at the age of 48.

A forensic-post mortem identified there was a direct link between the assault and Simon’s death.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Stephen Jennings said: “We are treating Simon’s death as a homicide and are now working to identify those directly responsible.

“Simon was a completely innocent party in the disorder that took place that day and his family have been through an unimaginable time in the last six years.

“First coming to terms with the injuries Simon sustained, and then last year following his death.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to get justice for them.

“There were a lot of people who saw or were involved in disorder that so someone will have seen or know who is responsible for Simon’s injuries.

“Thirteen men were convicted of their involvement in the incident – it’s possible that some were responsible for his injuries but it’s also possible there were some who weren’t but saw who was.

“A lot changes in six years – a lot of those there were young and some may well have families of their own now.

“Imagine if this was your loved one. You would want justice. Help us get justice for Simon’s family.”

Det Supt Jennings added: “It was a small number of Southend United fans involved that day and they’re not reflective of blues fans as a whole.

“I believe people will have heard who was responsible – I need you to come forward.

“The charity Crimestoppers are putting up a reward of £10,000 for any information and we are matching that.

“To be eligible for the £20,000 reward, you must report information to the charity Crimestoppers.

“If you contact them, you will remain 100 per cent anonymous.

“They don’t ask your name or any personal details, they don’t record your call, and your number is never displayed.

Phil Breckon, Eastern Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Mr Dobbin, who was much loved, was left unable to walk, talk or even move independently after he was brutally and senselessly attacked in the street after a match against Southend on March 21, 2015, which later killed him.

“This is something that never should have happened. Our charity believes in safe communities for all including being able to enjoy going to a football match without fear of violence.

“Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation into Simon’s homicide by offering this reward, to get much-deserved justice for his family. Anybody who contacts our charity with information will remain 100 per cent anonymous. Always.

“If you know something about this homicide, no matter how small, I urge you to do the right thing. What you tell us can make all of the difference. You can call our UK Contact Centre, which is open 24/7, on freephone (UK) 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

“Nobody will know you contacted us and you’ll be doing the right thing for Simon, his family and friends.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.