Shooting in Colorado, five teenagers injured

Shooting in Colorado, five teenagers were injured as gunfire was opened in a park near a school in the city of Aurora, Colorado (USA), for which no arrests have yet been made.

According to the Aurora police on social media, the shooting in Colorado has injured five teenagers aged between 14 and 17 years old. They are currently receiving medical care at a local hospital. The incident occurred in Nome Park, near the town’s Central High School.

In its first message on Twitter at 13:15 local time (20:15 GMT), police warned of the ‘shooting with multiple injuries and confirmed that the suspect, of whom no description was given, was no longer at the scene’.

Security forces later confirmed that “five youths had been taken to hospital and a security perimeter was set up around the park and high school”.

Police in the suburb of Denver are still investigating the incident. This isn’t the first mass shooting in Colorado. Aurora was the scene of a previous serious gun crime in 2012 when 12 people were shot dead at a local cinema.

