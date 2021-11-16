Scotland shaken by a substantial earthquake



Residents of a town in Scotland were woken this morning, Tuesday, November 16, just before 2am local time, by an earthquake that shook their properties. According to the United States Geological Survey, the tremor measured 3.1 on the Richter scale, and was recorded at a depth of around 10km, at 1.44am.

The epicentre of the quake is believed to have been 11 miles northwest of the town of Lochgilphead, northwest of Glasgow in Argyll. There were reports of it being felt in neighbouring places including Oban, Inveraray, and Tarbert, reported The Mirror.

Social media platforms were awash with post from residents who had experienced their homes shaking. “I’m in Tarbert Argyll. I’ve never felt one that big, everything in my room shook”, wrote one user. While another posted, “Argyll earthquake was around 7km from Lochgilphead and felt widely across Argyllshire. Possible 4.2 magnitude which would make sense for reported duration”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Earthquakes are quite common in the UK, with the Snowdonia region of North Wales registering a mini quake back in October, as registered by the British Geological Survey (BGS).

Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire suffered a swarm’ of three tremors in two weeks last September. One of the quakes reached a 3.0 magnitude, prompting concern among residents about the cause of the movements.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.