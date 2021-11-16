Ryanair and Aer Lingus announce flash sales ahead of Christmas. Flights will be on offer from Ryanair for just €16.99.

Aer Lingus has announced return flights to North America will have a 100-euro discount. Ryanair will be selling seats from just €16.99, and the company will have 100,000 seats on offer to some stunning Christmas market destinations in Europe.

Dara Brady Director of Marketing revealed: “As Ireland’s No.1 airline, we’re delighted to announce our Christmas market seat sale and can’t wait to take our customers around Europe’s top winter wonderlands for a well-deserved break this November and December – whether it’s for pre-Christmas catch ups with family and friends or a romantic trip to the quaintest towns in Europe.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, we have over 100,000 seats available from only €16.99 to the likes of Bratislava, Brussels, Budapest, Kaunas, Krakow, Prague, Vienna or Vilnius and many more.”

She added: “Since these amazingly low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers must act fast and visit the Ryanair.com website before midnight Sunday, 21st November to book their Christmas market flights.”

Anyone looking for a Black Friday deal should look to Aer Lingus. They are offering discounts for North America.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.