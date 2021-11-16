Qatar adds UK on its red travel list due to Covid concerns.

The hosts of the 2022 World Cup added 21 countries in total.

THE hosts of the 2022 World Cup, Qatar, has added the UK to its red travel list due to concerns over coronavirus cases. A total of 21 countries were added to Qatar’s red list on Monday, November 15.

The announcement, which also affects fully vaccinated people, means everyone arriving from red list countries have to spend nights in quarantine at a hotel upon arrival.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Those who are fully vaccinated will have to spend two nights in quarantine at a hotel whilst those who are not fully vaccinated will be required to stay at a hotel for seven days.

Visitors from red tier locations must also provide evidence of a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours before arrival in Qatar. Russia, Singapore, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, among others, are now on the red list.

The rest of the world is on Qatar’s green list with those fully vaccinated exempt from quarantine although they must still take a PCR test.

Qatar also has an “exceptional red list” which includes Egypt, India and Sri Lanka.

Football fans will be hoping that everything clears up before the World Cup which is set to take place from November 21 to December 18, 2022 – which England recently qualified for.

The news comes after Morocco banned direct flights from the UK, Germany and the Netherlands on October 20.

Coronavirus cases have risen in the UK with nearly 1,000 cases being reported in the last week.