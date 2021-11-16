“Psychotic” Brit forces Manchester-Malaga flight to make emergency landing

“Psychotic” Brit forces Manchester-Malaga flight to make an emergency landing.

The plane was forced to land in Bilbao after the British passenger became aggressive.

A PLANE was forced to make an emergency landing in Bilbao on Saturday, November 13 after a British passenger became aggressive and reportedly had a “psychotic break”.

The plane travelling from Manchester to Malaga was forced to stop after the man became aggressive towards staff when he refused to put on his Covid mask and apparently began running along the aisle of the plane.

Guardia Civil officers were called by the pilot and asked to meet the plane at the terminal in Bilbao, according to police reports.

Upon landing, Guardia Civil officers entered the plane but were assaulted by the man whilst they tried to escort him off before he was eventually restrained and arrested.

The man was later taken by ambulance to the psychiatric unit of the Cruces University Hospital, where he was guarded by the Guardia Civil officers.

According to El Mundo, the Brit has a history of psychotic symptoms.

The man was charged with attacking an officer and serious disobedience of air safety rules.

The pilot issued a complaint citing a very serious breach of Air Safety, which will be processed by the Guardia Civil before the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA).

