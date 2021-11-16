Premier League chairman Gary Hoffman set to resign



Gary Hoffman, the chairman of the Premier League looks set to resign from his position today, Tuesday, November 16. He had become embroiled in controversy surrounding the recent £305million takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi-led consortium.

Due to human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, concerns had been raised among Premier League clubs over how Newcastle’s new owners had passed the owners’ and directors’ tests.

Several EPL clubs had shown their disapproval of the takeover, and had called for him to stand down. Hoffman had only been in the non-executive job for the last 18 months. There had been pressure on him to resign and it is thought that time was given to see if any of the Premier League clubs would try and persuade him not to go.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



All 20 teams have allegedly been notified of Hoffman’s decision to step down, and it is believed that final details are being drawn up for his official departure.

Hoffman, was chairman of Monzo Bank Limited, Hastings Group Holdings plc and Coventry Building Society, said at the time of his appointment to the EPL position, “Football has been central to my life as a fan, an administrator, and in my business career, so it is an honour to join the Premier League as Chair”.

“During my time at the Football Foundation, I saw how the growth of the Premier League, to become the world’s most-watched sporting competition, helped it play an increasingly pivotal role in communities across the country”.

“Now everyone in football, at home and abroad, is coming together to support one another through the Covid-19 pandemic. I am convinced this spirit of togetherness will help the game we cherish, and the Premier League, endure long into the future”, as reported by metro.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.