National Police officers have arrested a 19-year-old young man of neo-Nazi ideology, in the Spanish city of Valencia. He was charged with being the alleged perpetrator of three crimes of injury, and another hate crime. This came after he allegedly attacked three people, one of them for wearing a sweatshirt with the words “Working Class” on the front of it.

An investigation had been launched after the police became aware of events that took place in the vicinity of Plaza Xuquer de Valencia. A 22-year old young man had reportedly been attacked by a group of around ten people with neo-Nazi aesthetics, while out walking with his partner at around 7pm. A hooded person with his face covered up to his eyes confronted him and asked, “What are you telling me”, in reference to the “Working Class” slogan on his shirt.

He saw that the person was carrying a sharp object, and the aggressor put him on the ground with a punch. He then verified how another 9 hooded people joined the aggressor to chase him to a doorway, where they kicked, punched and hit him on the head.

“I saw how one of them took a chair and broke it on top of me”, said the victim. He explained how several of these people wore neo-Nazi and fascist symbols, such as an iron cross, or a laurel cross, on their clothing. During the attack, he said several of them began to yell at him, “this is the kingdom of Valencia”. Finally, the victim managed to escape the attackers by running into the kitchen of a nearby bar.

As a result of their investigations, officers discovered that the same person was responsible for two attacks earlier in the same afternoon before his arrest. These occurred in two different locations and times, near the Arnau de Vilanova hospital. A person was found with serious injuries of varying degrees that required his admission to hospital, as reported by levante-emv.com.


