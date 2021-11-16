Nearly 29,000 marijuana plants discovered in Almeria

Nearly 29,000 marijuana plants were discovered in Almeria’s Berja.

Officers from the National Police have seized nearly 29,000 marijuana plants. The plants were being grown “undercover” in an industrial hemp plantation. The plants were discovered in five greenhouses in Berja. Some of the plants had reached a staggering 1.5 metres tall.

National Police Officers have arrested two men and charged them crimes against public health.

The investigation revealed that the detainees had been hiding the illegal grows as they were allowed to cultivate industrial cannabis sativa legally. When police officers checked out the legal cultivation of the hemp they discovered that multiple greenhouses in Berja’s Peñarrodada were being used to grow illegal marijuana.

In October officers from the El Ejido police station carried out a surveillance operation. Due to the operation officers discovered greenhouses with over 13,000 marijuana plants inside. The plants were already in the process of drying.

The person responsible for the greenhouses had documentation to prove they were allowed to legally cultivate industrial hemp. This had been authorised by the Andalusian Register of Agricultural Holdings (Reafa). The man was arrested as he did not have appropriate documentation for legally growing marijuana from the Spanish Medicines Agency.

Later on, officers searched further greenhouses and discovered more than 15,000 marijuana plants being grown illegally. They detained one person.

As reported by La Noncion: “the detainee lacked the necessary documentation for the cultivation of marijuana plants and buds, covering up this illegal activity under the appearance of legality granted by the production of industrial hemp.”

