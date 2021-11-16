Murcia resident arrested for running over a policeman



Local Police officers in Alhama de Murcia have arrested a 62-year-old individual. According to sources, he stands accused of running over one of them after he caught him fining his car. A police source said that the detainee was arrested for the crime of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and serious disobedience.

The incident occurred after the detained had apparently parked his vehicle while loading and unloading it. He came back to his car and found the police officer writing out a fine. At this point, the man allegedly got into his vehicle and drove it at the policeman. He ran over the officer’s feet with his left front wheel, resulting in minor injuries.

Another patrol of municipal cops arrived on the scene, and after being informed of the driver’s actions, they removed the subject from the vehicle, and arrested him. He was detained and taken into custody at the police station.

Shortly after the arrest, a number of the man’s relatives and friends turned up at the entrance to the station, “besieging the premises, insulting and threatening the officers with death”.

The arrested man, along with the proceedings and a full recording of the incidents in question were subsequently been placed before a judge in the Totana Guard Court. After a short hearing, the detainee was released with charges, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

