Man detained in San Javier bar stabbing which injured a police officer

THE Local Police of San Javier has finally made an arrest in the bar stabbing incident that occurred in the early hours of November 9.

The incident, which left a woman with multiple stab wounds, took place near the Al Sutan bar, located on Avenida del Mirador, in San Javier.

A barroom brawl broke out between five people at around 1.45 am which resulted in two people being stabbed and two others receiving serious bruises following the fight. All those involved in the fight were of Moroccan descent.

When officers arrived the victims pointed to a fellow Moroccan, who was on the opposite street, as the person who started the fight and carried out the stabbings.

Officers observed that one person had received a punch to the eye leaving some serious bruising as well as a stab wound to his right arm, while a woman had several cuts on both hands.

The other two involved suffered bruises from the punches they received.

Upon spotting the officers the man took off and the officers gave chase.

After evading capture, the man was eventually tracked down, however, his arrest was not straightforward.

During a police transfer to the Guardia Civil barracks in Santiago de la Ribera, the detainee repeatedly hit “with extreme violence” the protective screen installed in the police vehicle and the door, causing the frame of the car window to become unhinged, according to a police report.

It was during this that the officer received an injury to his leg.

