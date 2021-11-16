Malaga plants trees to help fight climate change

Malaga Provincial Council’s ‘Malaga Viva’ programme aims to fight high soil erosion, climate change and raise public awareness.

Malaga Provincial Council ends its autumn programme with a total of 1,600 planted specimens. After having to suspend the programme due to the health pandemic, the initiative resumed in Antequera, continuing with Alpandeire and ending today, November 16, in Ardales.

The plantations have taken place over three days and participation was opened to the residents of the municipalities and also to others arriving from other parts of the province.

In total, there have been more than 300 participants who have done their bit for the environment and against climate change.

Of the 1,606 specimens planted, 464 have been trees such as holm oaks, carob trees, gall oaks, mastic, almond trees, pomegranates, fig trees, walnut trees and hackberry trees. The rest, 1,142, have been native shrub species such as lavender, thyme or rosemary.

The deputy for the Environment, Interior Tourism and Climate Change, Cristobal Ortega, said that “these actions have environmental importance, but they do not stop here.”

“They also serve for the work of public awareness on climate change that has been entrusted to the Diputacion Provincial de Malaga.”

Ortega insists on “the importance of raising public awareness on climate change since it is also a fundamental part of reducing emissions and, with its demand, it can cause changes in the attitude of all kinds of entities.”

These trees are framed within the ‘Malaga Viva’ programme of the Malaga Provincial Council in which, up to now, almost 350,000 trees have been planted.