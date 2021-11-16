‘Magnificent Seven’ royals to help with Queen’s duties. Kate Middleton has completed the ‘Magnificent Seven’ line-up.

Prince Charles, Prince William, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Anne along with Prince Edward and his wife Sophie are expected to help reduce the Queen’s workload up until spring.

The Queen had been determined to attend the service on Remembrance Sunday but after spraining her back she was unable to. The senior royals have been dubbed as the Magnificent Seven and they are expected to take on duties for the Queen “for as long as is needed”.

Reportedly the Queen will not take on any public engagements now for the rest of the year. This will allow her to rest. According to The Mirror, senior royals will step up and take the Queen’s place when needed.

A Royal source commented: “The Queen remains as sharp as a pin, but the reality is she needs to take a period of rest following an extremely busy start to normal duties after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

“The senior members of the family are all aligned in that they will be available to help out wherever they can and for as long as is needed.”

