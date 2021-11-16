Liverpool bomb: Four freed as suspect killed in blast named

Liverpool bomb: Four men freed as suspect killed in blast named.

The shocking attack took place on Remembrance Sunday outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Four men had been arrested but they have now been released without charge.

The taxi blew up outside the hospital just before 11am. The man who died when the device exploded has been named by the police as Emad Al Swealmee.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Al Swealmee is thought to be 32 years old. Reportedly he converted to Christianity in 2017. According to the police, “important evidence” has been recovered from an address he was renting.

Al Swealmeen was picked up at a property at Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park. The taxi then headed to the maternity hospital.

According to Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, the property is “becoming central to the investigation”.

ACC Jackson commented: “We have made significant progress since Sunday morning and have a much greater understanding of the component parts of the device, how they were obtained and how the parts are likely to have been assembled.”

He added: “Following interviews with the arrested men, we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided and they have been released from police custody.”

Speaking to BBC breakfast, Security minister Damian Hinds revealed: “There’s always the possibility that further links can be detected. People sometimes talk about lone wolves and so on – people are rarely totally alone because they talk to others and so on. We have to leave time and space for the police to do their investigation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.