IT was a perfect sunny day for the La Cala de Mijas Lions Walk for Diabetes Awareness as nearly 200 people set off along the Boardwalk to the drums of the Drang Drummers on Sunday November 14.

After being first warmed up by Georgie-Mac and Zumba, the walkers were given a guard of honour by Medieval Sentries as they started off and upon their return given stretching exercises by helpful volunteers.

The Costa Soul Singers gave a great performance and there were many stalls including the Diabetic Testing Station where nurses tested nearly 100 people and SpecSavers gave advice to those who may have eye problems.

Many thanks were offered to everyone who helped to make the day such a success, especially he Mijas Town Hall Foreign Residents and Sports departments, who together with the Mayor and Councillors opened the event and ensured everyone’s safety and protection.

Sponsorship is still coming in but at the time of writing almost €2,000 has been raised for the charity whose diabetic helpline is 607 879 450

The next diary date for the La Cala Lions is the Christmas Fair and Fashion Show at Olivia’s Restaurant in La Cala on November 29 from 11 am with free entry to the fair and lunch available at €20.

Lots of great stalls and a fashion Show with items from their own boutique at the Lion’s Charity Shop.

