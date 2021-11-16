Four police officers jailed for causing custody death

Four police officers have been jailed for the death of a man who was in custody in Kenya.

The man was the son of a British aristocrat.

FOUR police officers have been jailed for causing the death of 28-year-old Alexander Monson, son of Nicholas, the 12th Baron Monson, and heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire, back in 2012.

In a sentence that was described as lenient by Alexander’s mother, officers Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba were all found guilty of manslaughter.

As reported by The Mirror, Chege was sentenced to 15 years in jail, five of which were suspended. Munyiri was sentenced to 12 years, six of which were suspended.

Buluma was given nine years, five of which were suspended, and Pamba was sentenced to 12 years, six of them suspended.

“I just feel like after waiting for 10 years, the sentence given to the accused persons isn’t enough for a mother who lost her child in such a brutal manner,” Mrs Monson said after the sentencing.

Mr Monson agreed, adding: “I think the verdict could have been stronger, but I know obviously the suspects will face some punishment in jail.”

Alexander had been arrested for allegedly smoking cannabis during a night out in Diani, near Mombasa on Kenya’s Indian Ocean coast in 2012 and was “brutally tortured” by the officers.

The judge in the case said that the “drugs were planted on the deceased after his death as a cover-up”.

