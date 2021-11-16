Former Barcelona legend Eric Abidal to be questioned in PSG player assault case.

Eric Abidal has been named and linked in an attack on Kheira Hamraoui.

FORMER French defender Eric Abidal is set to be questioned by French police after being named and linked in the assault case of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder, Kheira Hamraoui.

On November 10, Hamraoui teammate Aminata Diallo was arrested by French police in connection with the ‘violent assault’ on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui which occurred on Thursday, November 4, leaving her in hospital requiring stitches to her hands and legs.

However, in another twist to this story, 42-year-old former Barcelona, Lyon and France international Abidal is set to be questioned by prosecutors after a SIM card was discovered in Hamraoui’s phone registered in his name, reports The Times.

PSG’s 26-year-old midfielder Aminata Diallo was ruled out as a suspect and released without charge after police found no evidence implicating her in the attack.

Interestingly, Diallo was able to provide investigators with a potentially crucial key to the case when she said that she heard one of the attackers ask Hamraoui: “So, you sleep with married men?” something that Hamraoui has reportedly been able to confirm.

According to the French publication, Le Monde, Hamraoui and the former Barcelona star could have been having “adulterous relations,” describing the two as having a “privileged relationship”.

As more information continues to be leaked, L’Equipe, is reporting that four PSG women’s team players received anonymous telephone calls from a man claiming to be Hamraoui’s former lover in Barcelona.

The caller claimed that Hamraoui had “broken his life” and that he planned revenge.