Foreign Office passport warning for people visiting Spain. Brit holidaymakers wanting to travel to Spain should check out the new travel advice that has been issued.

The Foreign Office updated their advice on November 15, according to The Liverpool Echo. The new advice says that Brits should check their passport has been stamped when entering or exiting the Schengen area via Spain.

The foreign office explained: “Border guards will use passport stamps to check you’re complying with the 90-day visa-free limit for short stays in the Schengen area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“If relevant entry or exit stamps are not in your passport, border guards will presume that you have overstayed your visa-free limit.

“You can show evidence of when and where you entered or exited the Schengen area, and ask the border guards to add this date and location in your passport. Examples of acceptable evidence include boarding passes and tickets.”

Brit holidaymakers should make sure their passports are stamped as they enter or leave Spain.

Holidaymakers could possibly find they need to prove they have enough money for their holiday or prove they have organised appropriate accommodation when passing through Spanish border controls.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.