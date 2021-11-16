Family forced to use oven to keep warm

A family forced to use the oven to keep warm after they had their gas disconnected at their flat in Hammersmith after the pipes were deemed to be unsafe. Simeon and Alex Mowle have not had any heating or hot water since September.

Now the couple fears they could be left facing the cold winter following the dangerous gas leak. They have to wait for Hammersmith and Fulham Council to grant planning permission for new pipe works.

Simeon told MyLondon “It took me two hours to run my wife a bath.” For the pair to run a bath requires 16 pans of heated water, heated on the electric hob and oven, forcing Alex to shower at work. But since Simeon works from home he is forced to face 20 second freezing showers. On frozen mornings it is just one degree in the apartment, making the shower water colder.

The pair said they have been told they will not have hot water or heating until December 13 at the earliest.

But Simeon says he has been told the council could take eight to 10 weeks to decide whether to install a new pipe.

On some days the home is so cold they are forced to use the oven to keep warm

The couple previously had underfloor heating but say they are now forced to boil the kettle wear lots of layers of clothes and turn the oven on to keep warm

Simeon is also worried that damp is starting to spread by their front door because without the heating on, moisture has started to build up in spots Simeon has never seen before.

The website designer claims the whole block of flats they live in has been affected.

Simeon added: “People have been trying to get tenants in but they have just left straight away. It’s just been a disaster.”

A nearby hotel has offered the couple the chance to shower there in light of their problems.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council and Cadent have been contacted by MyLondon for comment.

