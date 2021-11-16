Drugged, raped and videotaped victim asks for help. The victim says that videos of the attack have been uploaded to porn sites.

Officers from the Guardia Civil are investigating the alleged rape of a woman in Spain’s Valladolid. The attack took place during the summer of 2020 in La Cistérniga. The woman reported the rape to the Guardia civil after discovering that it was recorded and shared on porn sites.

On November 13, the woman filed a complaint with the Guardia Civil. She wants to find her attacker and has asked for help via social media.

She posted a message asking for help. The message said: “I have found out about the existence of the videos that I guess so many people laugh at me in the street. I have been drugged and raped in the most disgusting and degrading ways and they have been uploaded to porn sites”,

“Help please”.

She added: “If anyone has a video in which you can see my face, please pass it on to me because they have deleted the ones in which I can be recognised.”

She ends her message with a heartbreaking comment: “Please help me. I feel terrible and I want to die”.

Anyone with any knowledge of the attack should contact the Guardia Civil.

