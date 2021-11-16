Drug smuggler uses onion rings to cover £33m worth of cocaine

A drug-smuggling lorry driver uses frozen onion rings to cover £33m (€39m) worth of cocaine.

More than 418 kilos of cocaine was seized by Border Force officers.

A NATIONAL CRIME AGENCY investigation has led to a lorry driver being charged with drug-smuggling offences, after more than 418 kilos of cocaine was found in a cover load of frozen onion rings.

The Class A drugs, which had a street value of £33m (€39m), were discovered on Thursday, November 11 by Border Force officers after they received a tip-off about the lorry which was stopped and searched at the UK inbound zone in Coquelles, France.

Officers were shocked to find that the drugs were so badly hidden when they found this serious drug haul marginally concealed underneath the packets of frozen onion rings!

Piotr Perzenowski, 30, of Mazowieckie, Poland, has been charged with smuggling Class A drugs.

On Saturday, November 13, Perzenowski appeared at Folkeston Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on December 13.

NCA Branch Commander Mark Howes said: “This was a really significant amount of drugs taken out of circulation.

“The seizure will deprive the organised crime group responsible for them of profit which would have fuelled more offending.

“Working with our partners such as Border Force we will continue to fight the Class A drugs threat in our mission to protect the public.”

