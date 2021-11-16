Croydon town centre cordoned off



Croydon town centre has been cordoned off this afternoon, Tuesday, November 16. Buildings have reportedly been evacuated following what is believed to be the discovery of a suspicious vehicle. No further information has been released by the security forces at the scene.

The south London borough was sealed at around 3pm after the authorities declared an ‘incident’. All buses and trams have been diverted away from the area, and police officers are stopping people from entering the vicinity.

Chatter on social media from the area seems to suggest an abandoned vehicle has been found in the vicinity of West Croydon bus station, but this has not been confirmed by the emergency services.

A tweet from the Metropolitan Police shortly before 4.30 said, “Cordons are in place near #WestCroydon BR Station after officers became aware of a suspicious vehicle at around 15:00hrs. Specialist officers are attending to assess. Some buildings/ shops evacuated as a precaution. Road closures are in place. Motorists should use alternative routes. Bus & train services have also been disrupted”.

Trains have been suspended between Sydenham and West Croydon on the London Overground service. This service will travel to Crystal Palace instead. Services from Southern Railway are not stopping in Croydon, with other trains diverted to alternative destinations.

A National Rail spokesperson said services were expected to be disrupted until at least 6pm, as reported by metro.co.uk.

This is a breaking news story, we will do our best to keep you updated, thank you.

