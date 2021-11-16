Club Nerja Rugby match

AFTER last week’s home defeat Nerja rugby club was looking to get back to their winning ways when they travelled to Granada on Sunday, November 14.

In the event the Nerja rugby club saw a resounding 14-59 defeat at the hands of CD Granada 2004.

Nerja were five points down after three minutes and the home side added another try four minutes later to leave the Visitors 12 points adrift. Nerja’s tackling let them down and the home side was able to capitalise by adding their third try midway through the half.

Nerja eventually got on the score sheet when Raul Calderon Cereto scored the first of their tries. Francisco Diaz-Castanys Yanguas added the conversion to reduce the deficit to a seemingly more manageable 12 points. The home side scored their fourth try to leave the halftime score at 24-7.

In the second half Granada again exploited gaps in the Nerja defence to run in a further five tries. Nerja’s only points of the second half came through a try by Raul Robles Padial which was converted by Francisco.

Club Nerja Rugby will next play on Sunday, November 21 at home to C.R. Costa Almeria-URA at Estadio Enrique Lopez Cuenca at 12pm.

