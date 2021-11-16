Booster jabs will be added to the NHS Covid travel pass

Booster jabs will be added to NHS Covid travel pass, Prime Minister says.

Top up shots could become increasingly important for people looking to travel abroad as well as protect themselves from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Boris Johnson has indicated that the NHS Covid pass could be updated to include booster jabs. It is also likely that a booster shot could become part of a person being considered as fully vaccinated in the future.

The booster programme has been expanded to people over 40 years old. Johnson commented that booster jabs “will become an important fact” as people’s immunity starts to wane.

Johnson commented: “I think that we will be making plans to add the booster dose to the NHS Covid travel pass.

“But again, I think what the general lesson is for anybody who wants to travel, you can see that getting fully vaccinated with a booster is going to be something that will, on the whole, make your life easier in all kinds of ways including foreign travel.

“So I would just say, if you’re thinking about that, that this is yet another reason to get it done.”

Johnson went on to add: “It’s very clear that getting three jabs, getting your booster, will become an important fact and it will make life easier for you in all sorts of ways and we will have to adjust our concept of what constitutes a full vaccination to take account of that and I think that is increasingly obvious.

“The booster massively increases your protection. It takes it right back up to over 90%.

“And as we can see from what’s happening, the two jabs sadly do start to wane. So we’ve got to be responsible, and we’ve got to reflect that fact in the way we measure what constitutes full vaccination.”

The fact that the COVID app could include booster jabs in the future is good news according to Which? travel editor Rory Boland.

He explained: “It’s welcome news that the Government is looking to add evidence of booster vaccinations to the NHS app.

“This issue has some urgency as other countries have already introduced the requirement to have had a booster jab as they limit the validity of vaccines, but with UK residents currently unable to provide evidence that they have done so they risk being turned away from the plane on their next trip.

“Until booster jabs are added to vaccine certificates on the NHS app, you should carefully check the requirements of the country you’re planning on visiting before booking.

“Booking a package holiday with a tour provider that has a good flexible booking policy will help protect your money if restrictions change at the last minute.”

