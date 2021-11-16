Bones and NCIS star Heath Freeman dies aged 41.

Heath Freeman sadly died at age 41. The news of the actor’s death broke on social media when Ashley Benson star of Pretty Little Liars announced his passing.

Ashley shared a photo of them together and commented: “I’ll love you forever @heathmonster RIP.”

At the moment the cause of death is not yet known. Fans were devastated at the news though.

Shanna Moakler, ex-wife of Travis Barker took to Instagram to pay tribute to Freeman. She commented: “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.

“You will be so dearly missed and I will cherish every amazing memory we all had…. and we have a lot of great ones!! ‘Godspeed’.”

Gotham’s Shane West paid tribute too and said: “I love you so much.”

Freeman was best known for his roles in Bones and NCIS along with Raising the Bar and Spartacus: Blood and Sand.

